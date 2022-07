TRUMBULL — After a two-year hiatus, Trumbull’s restaurant week will be back this fall.

Rina Bakalar, Trumbull’s community and economic development director, said the town is in the process of signing up restaurants for the event, which will take place from Friday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 14.

“We had a very successful Restaurant Week in 2019 and then COVID hit and we did not hold the event in 2020 or 2021,” Bakalar said.

She said town officials hope to sign up at least 15 to 20 restaurants to participate in Restaurant Week. As part of the promotion, participating restaurants will offer either a prix-fixe menu at lunch and dinner, or a buy one get one free, or a buy a meal and get something free.

Bakalar said the response from restaurants hoping to participate in the event has been “excellent.”

The town’s last restaurant week, in 2019, had more than 20 restaurants participate. Trumbull’s restaurants cater to a variety of tastes, Bakalar said.

“Trumbull is increasingly becoming a restaurant destination for the region,” she said. “We have American/Continental, Asian, Middle Eastern, Mexican, Sicilian, Mediterranean/Italian, pub, and barbecue cuisines. We want to highlight our establishments and help bring customers in to try the delicious food and support their businesses.”

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said she looked forward to the benefits Restaurant Week can bring to town businesses and residents.

“We are always looking at ways to support our local businesses and to celebrate our community,” she said. “Trumbull Restaurant Week is a great way to do both. I encourage everyone to join us for Trumbull Restaurant Week and to help spread the word.”

Bakalar said the town would soon update the Restaurant Week website, https://www.trumbullrestaurantweek.com/, with the new information. The town plans to promote the event heavily throughout September.