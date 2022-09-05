Trumbull Restaurant Week is coming up. Here’s who’s participating so far

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — Nearly a dozen restaurants have already signed up to participate in this year’s restaurant week, and a few more are on the cusp of confirming participation in the event, which takes place Oct. 7 to 14.
Eleven restaurants are confirmed said Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar, adding she is awaiting final confirmation and paperwork from about five or six others. She said she hopes to have a finalized list confirmed soon.