Trumbull Restaurant Week is coming up. Here’s who’s participating so far

TRUMBULL — Nearly a dozen restaurants have already signed up to participate in this year’s restaurant week, and a few more are on the cusp of confirming participation in the event, which takes place Oct. 7 to 14.

Eleven restaurants are confirmed said Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar, adding she is awaiting final confirmation and paperwork from about five or six others. She said she hopes to have a finalized list confirmed soon.

“Everybody wants to do it, but the restaurants right now are so busy,” Bakalar said. “This is a special for October, and they’re trying to think about tomorrow.”

The confirmed restaurants include Marianna’s Pantry, 6528 Main St.; Mex on Main, 123 Monroe Turnpike; Ichiro Sushi and Hibachi Restaurant, 900 White Plains Road; and Trumbull Pizza Company, 6528 Main St.

A few of the confirming restaurants just opened this year, including SICILEat Italian Kitchen & Pizza Bar, at 123 Monroe Turnpike, and ECCO Wine Bar, 6540 Main St. Bakalar said she expects that Guacamole’s Mexican Cuisine, which opened this spring at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, will also participate, but she’s waiting on paperwork from them.

Bakalar announced in July that Restaurant Week would be returning, after going on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, she said she hoped to sign up 15 restaurants for the event. So far, she seems on target to meet that.

Most of the participating restaurants will provide one of three types of special offers during Restaurant Week — a prix-fixe menu at lunch and dinner; a buy one get one free deal, or a buy a meal and get something free offer. The only restaurant diverting from that so far is Ichiro, which Bakalar said will offer a flat 20 percent off of patrons’ food bills.

She said most of the restaurants the town has reached out to have agreed to participate, and that most seem excited about it.

“We’ve had good interest,” Bakalar said. “The enthusiasm is there.”

Visit https://www.trumbullrestaurantweek.com/ for updates on Trumbull Restaurant Week.