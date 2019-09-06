Trumbull Restaurant Week begins September 21

Trumbull is launching Restaurant Week this year from September 21-27. Eateries will offer an array of specials including prix fixe menus, buy one-get one offers, free items with purchase, and other discounts. To date, 23 restaurants have signed on throughout town.

“Trumbull has more restaurants and eateries now than ever before,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “We appreciate the investment these businesses have made in our community and we want to support and promote them.”

A volunteer committee has been meeting since March to plan the details of Restaurant Week, Tesoro said. Two Trumbull High School interns, Gabriela Piekarczyk and Erin Racicot, and graduate student, Sarah Henderson, from Sacred Heart University have been instrumental in supporting the effort. The committee met with other area towns that have restaurant weeks in order to glean best practices and lessons learned.

The committee also spoke with a number of local restaurant owners early on to determine the optimal time of year and what works from the restaurant perspective. The logo was a combination of creativity from Joe Amaturo’s class at Trumbull High School, plus some interns and committee volunteers.

Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar said the local and regional marketing of Restaurant Week would help bring more customers into Trumbull restaurants during what is traditionally a slow period.

“Our goal is to help the restaurants and offer people living in the area an opportunity to check out what we have to offer in Trumbull,” Bakalar said.

Tesoro thanked the volunteers, restaurant owners and sponsors, including the Trumbull Economic and Community Development Commission, the Trumbull Chamber of Commerce, Westfield Trumbull Mall and Newtown Savings Bank.

“When we work together we get the best results,” Tesoro said.

For more information on Trumbull Restaurant Week, specials visit www.trumbullrestaurantweek.com or visit Trumbull Restaurant week on Facebook. To inquire about participation or sponsorship, contact Rina Bakalar at rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov.