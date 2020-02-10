Trumbull Property Transfers - 10 sales, $4.1 million
The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s Office between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6:
58 Chestnut Hill Road: Joseph Gaudiano and Ashley Gaudiano to Jason Shaub and Alexis Shaub, $407,500;
32 Mohawk Drive: Aldaj Properties to Artur Vokaj and Enkeleida Vokaj, $560,000;
56 Frederick Street: Teresa Carter to Joseph Gaudiano and Ashley Gaudiano, $595,000;
410 Tashua Road: Ian Slade and Michelle Slade to Jean Luca Pereira and Gislene DeOliveria, $350,000;
23 George Street: Nicholas Svab and Erica Svab to Ray Villaglor, $306,000;
23 Hampton Road: Shirley Ann Mayo, Patricia Barnes and Kathleen Vrabel to James Stevens, $335,000;
31 Cardinal Circle: Scott Selby and Lisa Selby to Kate Maldonado and Alexis Maldonado, $528,000;
16 Merwin Street: Francisco Ochoa and Elizabeth Barajas to Joel Clark and Susan Clark, $427,000;
129 Broadway Road: Peter Butcaris to DT Pro Builders LLC, $300,000;
170 Mayfield Drive: Marie Cowan to Brian Byrne and Anja Marie Santiago, $310,000.