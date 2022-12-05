TRUMBULL — A plan to renovate the long-languishing Trumbull center shopping plaza on White Plains Road has moved one step closer to reality, with the approval of an amendment that would allow mixed-use developments on properties meeting specific criteria in town.
On Nov. 30, the Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve the amendment, which would permit such developments on "properties greater than five acres with road frontage and direct traffic access to both White Plains Road and Daniels Farm Road."