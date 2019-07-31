Trumbull PisceshelpingSwim Across the Sound

Nine Trumbull Pisces swimmers and three coaches will brave the Long Island Sound in this year’s Swim Across the Sound to benefit the St. Vincent’s Hospital Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 3. The primary purpose is to raise funds to help meet the financial needs of under-served people fighting cancer. The relay swim is a 15-mile journey from Port Jefferson, Long Island to Captain's Cove in Bridgeport.

Team Pisces Pride consists of William Crecca, Jacqueline Dale, Cameron Kosak, Julia Nevins and Elizabeth Stoelzel. They will be led by Pisces head coach Bill Strickland.

Team Pisces Strong consists of David Datz, Norah Hampford, Anna Haydostian and Rajkaran Padda, along with Trumbull Pisces coaches Chris Fracker and Colleen Carroll.

The two relay teams have begun their training and are working hard for this challenging event. In addition, each squad is working to raise $7,500 each for a total of $15,000 to benefit the cause. Please use the link below to donate to the team of your choice. These kids and coaches are some of Trumbull Pisces finest and they can use you support.

Please enter the web site link below, then click on the Swim Marathon August 3, 2019 link in the top right corner. From there click Donate-2019 and search for Pisces Pride or Pisces Strong under Search for a Team. https://give.stvincents.org/marathon2019/PiscesStrong https://give.stvincents.org/marathon2019/PiscesPride