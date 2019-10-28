Trumbull Nature Center celebrates opening of Outdoor Nature’s Classroom

Trumbull First Selectman, Vicki Tesoro; Chuck Crawford, head of R&, Laundry & Home Care, North America Henkel Corporation; Dan Onofrio, president and CEO of Bridgeport Regional Business Council; Steve Leeper, facilities manager, Henkel Corporation; State Representative Laura Devlin; Sheryl Baumann, consulting director, Patrons of the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center; Mark Ceneri, lead educator, Trumbull Nature & Arts Center; Dr. Keith Choate MD, PhD Yale School of Medicine; Kevin Malone, president, Patrons of the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center.

The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center officially opened its new Outdoor Nature’s Classroom Shade Structure with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 11. Located in the meadow habitat of the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, this new destination for outdoor education was made possible by grant funding awarded by the American Academy of Dermatology, Henkel Corporation, and private donations.

The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center is located at 7115 Main Street. TNAC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide nature-rich experiences to the members of its community. For more information about the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, email patronsoftnac@gmail.com.