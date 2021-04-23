Skip to main content
Trumbull Memorial Day parade is a go for May 31

Donald Eng
Trumbull emergency responders march up Main Street during Trumbull's 2019 Memorial Day parade.
Trumbull emergency responders march up Main Street during Trumbull’s 2019 Memorial Day parade.

TRUMBULL — Long-time resident and retired Lt. Col. Robert Mraz will be the grand marshal of Trumbull’s 2021 Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 31.

Mraz served as an 11th Light Infantry Brigade Reconnaissance Platoon leader in Vietnam, and later worked as a weapons systems procurement manager for the Dept. of Defense while also serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. His military citations include a Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, two Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and a Unit Citation in support of Operation Desert Storm.

The 2021 Memorial Day activities will include a re-dedication ceremony and wreath-laying at 8 a.m. at the Vietnam Memorial on White Plains Road. The Town Hall ceremony honoring Mraz will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a wreath-laying honoring lives lost in other wars.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m., beginning at the Long Hill Market plaza and ending at Town Hall.

In addition, the town will fly American flags along Main Street from Memorial Day until Sept. 11. Residents may sponsor a flag in honor of a deceased soldier, or someone who has served or is currently serving. Purchase forms are available on the town website, trumbull-ct.gov.

The Memorial Day program will feature the names of those who are being honored or remembered with flags.