Trumbull Memorial Day parade is a go for May 31

TRUMBULL — Long-time resident and retired Lt. Col. Robert Mraz will be the grand marshal of Trumbull’s 2021 Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 31.

Mraz served as an 11th Light Infantry Brigade Reconnaissance Platoon leader in Vietnam, and later worked as a weapons systems procurement manager for the Dept. of Defense while also serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. His military citations include a Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, two Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and a Unit Citation in support of Operation Desert Storm.