Trumbull Library offers virtual programs

Adult

A.M. Shorts — Tuesday, April 28, 10 a.m. Enjoy a morning discussion over coffee with our new short story series. Each Tuesday at 10 a.m., we will discuss a short story for its meanings, messages, and themes. We will also look at how the text relates or reminds us of our own lives or experiences. Start your day with literature. Email ajohnson@trumbull-ct.gov to register, receive this week’s story as a PDF, and the link to access the discussion on Zoom.

Children's/Teens

Lunch Bunch on Zoom — Tuesday, April 28, 1 p.m. Ages 2-3. Registration is required each week. Email clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov to register and receive the link to access storytime. Miss Chelsie will sing and read while you enjoy a lunchtime snack, and at the end, she'll lead you through a craft.

Baby Cafe on Zoom — Wednesday, April 29, 11 a.m. Recommended for ages 1-2, but all ages are welcome. Email ebarlow@trumbull-ct.gov to register and receive the link to access story time.

PJ Storytime on Facebook Live — Thursday, April 30, 6 p.m. Registration not required. Visit our Facebook page to join Miss Elise and go live.

Nutmeg Books Talks on Facebook Live — Friday, May 1, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It’s time to announce the 2021 Nutmeg Nominees. Tune in at 11 a.m. for brief book talks on the 15 Elementary Nominees and at 1 p.m. for the 10 Intermediate Nominees.

Anime Club — Friday, May 1, at 5:30 p.m. Anime Club will be meeting every Friday through the month of May. We will watch and discuss the anime chosen each week to connect with fellow anime fans. The selected anime will range in rating from G to PG-13 so registration is suggested for those in grades 7 -12. Email Ms. Chelsie at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov. each week for the Zoom link to participate. Each session will start at 5:30 p.m. and last approximately 1.5 hours.