Trumbull Library offers curbside service

The Trumbull Library has announced curbside pickup at the main library located at 33 Quality St.

To start, the service will run Monday through Friday from 1 until 6 p.m., and it will be available to Trumbull residents only. Library patrons will once again be able to place holds online through the library website. At that time, you will also be able to call into the Main Branch of the library system for assistance placing holds. Once your item has been retrieved from the collection, the library will contact you to arrange a pickup time. More instructions will be given at that time for what to do when you arrive at the library parking lot.

You can find out more details by going to trumbull-ct.gov/855/5271/Curbside-Pickup-Service.

The library will add times and locations once they can assess the service and are confident that they can expand it safely.

Summer is here

The Trumbull Library is offering three online summer reading programs for ages 0 to 17. Visit librarytrumbull.readsquared.com/ to learn more about each program and register. Log your reading and complete quests to earn a chance to win one of the library’s raffle prize packs. Check out the library’s Facebook page (@TrumbullLibrarySystem) for a how-to video on getting started.

New website

The Trumbull Library is moving to a new website. The new location is trumbull-ct.gov/library. They will keep the old address as well so you will not have to update your favorites. The new website will add a layer of functionality to what they can do online while still connecting you to all of their online content. The library is working on growing the new website as they reopen their services.