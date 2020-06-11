Trumbull Library announces Literary Competition winners
The Trumbull Board of Trustees has announced the 2020 Trumbull Literary Competition winners.
“The trustees send their deepest appreciation to all of the writers and poets that entered the Trumbull Literary Competition,” said Trumbull Library System Director Stefan Lyne-Nielsen. “We encourage all participants to please keep writing!”
The board of trustees also thanks the judges for their time and effort, and thank the Trumbull Rotary Club and the Trumbull Community Women who have so generously agreed to support the competition, this publication and the many prizes given to the winning entries. This competition would not be possible without their continued support.
Copies of the winning entries will be cataloged at both the Trumbull Library and Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Branch Library. A limited number are also available for purchase for $5. Please email referencelibrarian@trumbulllibrary-ct.gov for details.
2020 Trumbull Literary Competition winners listed below are by category, prize, name, location. HM is Honorable Mention.
Adult Fiction
1st: Claire Thomas, Boxborough, Mass.
2nd: Jamie Angevine, New Milford
HM: Nancy Manning, Oxford
Adult Nonfiction
1st: Abby Ripley, New Milford
2nd: Carol Banner, Trumbull
HM: Tom Kidd, New Milford
Adult Poetry
1st: Chris Heminway, East Haven
2nd: Stephen Gorman, Monroe
HM: Sara Caldwell, Montgomery Center, VT
Grades 3-5 Fiction
1st: Keane Horne, Redding
2nd: Ria Beri, Trumbull
HM: Vince Quiros, Hebron
Grades 3-5 Nonfiction
1st: Riley O'Neill, Trumbull
2nd: Nicholas Gilman, Trumbull
Grades 3-5 Poetry
1st: Neel Jakka, Trumbull
2nd: Neel Jakka, Trumbull
HM: Ezra Dawson, Trumbull
Grades 6-8 Fiction
1st: William Anthony, Glenview, IL
2nd: Danika Curtin, Trumbull
HM: Juliana Rizzitelli, Derby
Grades 6-8 Nonfiction
1st: Carmela Orfitelli, Amston
2nd: Samhitha Kunichetty, Fairfield
HM: Grace Stauder, Mount Prospect, IL
Grades 6-8 Poetry
1st: Anoushka Mukherjee, Trumbull
2nd: Genesis Jetter, Stamford
HM: Molly Amighi, Framingham
Grades 9-12 Fiction
1st: Penny Duran, Houston, TX
2nd: Catherine White, Trumbull
HM: Penny Duran, Houston, TX
Grades 9-12 Nonfiction
1st: Penny Duran, Houston, TX
2nd: Madison Santa Barbara, Milford
HM: Katie Stalling, Monroe
Grades 9-12 Poetry
1st: Cassandra Popick, Stamford
2nd: Deanna Maltese, Monroe
HM: Alyssa Meyers, Shelton