Trumbull Library announces Literary Competition winners

The Trumbull Board of Trustees has announced the 2020 Trumbull Literary Competition winners.

“The trustees send their deepest appreciation to all of the writers and poets that entered the Trumbull Literary Competition,” said Trumbull Library System Director Stefan Lyne-Nielsen. “We encourage all participants to please keep writing!”

The board of trustees also thanks the judges for their time and effort, and thank the Trumbull Rotary Club and the Trumbull Community Women who have so generously agreed to support the competition, this publication and the many prizes given to the winning entries. This competition would not be possible without their continued support.

Copies of the winning entries will be cataloged at both the Trumbull Library and Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Branch Library. A limited number are also available for purchase for $5. Please email referencelibrarian@trumbulllibrary-ct.gov for details.

2020 Trumbull Literary Competition winners listed below are by category, prize, name, location. HM is Honorable Mention.

Adult Fiction

1st: Claire Thomas, Boxborough, Mass.

2nd: Jamie Angevine, New Milford

HM: Nancy Manning, Oxford

Adult Nonfiction

1st: Abby Ripley, New Milford

2nd: Carol Banner, Trumbull

HM: Tom Kidd, New Milford

Adult Poetry

1st: Chris Heminway, East Haven

2nd: Stephen Gorman, Monroe

HM: Sara Caldwell, Montgomery Center, VT

Grades 3-5 Fiction

1st: Keane Horne, Redding

2nd: Ria Beri, Trumbull

HM: Vince Quiros, Hebron

Grades 3-5 Nonfiction

1st: Riley O'Neill, Trumbull

2nd: Nicholas Gilman, Trumbull

Grades 3-5 Poetry

1st: Neel Jakka, Trumbull

2nd: Neel Jakka, Trumbull

HM: Ezra Dawson, Trumbull

Grades 6-8 Fiction

1st: William Anthony, Glenview, IL

2nd: Danika Curtin, Trumbull

HM: Juliana Rizzitelli, Derby

Grades 6-8 Nonfiction

1st: Carmela Orfitelli, Amston

2nd: Samhitha Kunichetty, Fairfield

HM: Grace Stauder, Mount Prospect, IL

Grades 6-8 Poetry

1st: Anoushka Mukherjee, Trumbull

2nd: Genesis Jetter, Stamford

HM: Molly Amighi, Framingham

Grades 9-12 Fiction

1st: Penny Duran, Houston, TX

2nd: Catherine White, Trumbull

HM: Penny Duran, Houston, TX

Grades 9-12 Nonfiction

1st: Penny Duran, Houston, TX

2nd: Madison Santa Barbara, Milford

HM: Katie Stalling, Monroe

Grades 9-12 Poetry

1st: Cassandra Popick, Stamford

2nd: Deanna Maltese, Monroe

HM: Alyssa Meyers, Shelton