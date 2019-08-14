Trumbull Library Summer Reading finale August 17

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is celebrating summer reading 2019 with free entertainment for children and teens on Saturday, Aug. 17.

From 11-11:45 a.m., John Higby, also known as “Yo-Yo Guy” will entertain families with an interactive performance using yo-yos, a unicycle and a giant yo-yo.

In honor of the teen summer reading finale, F Sharp Entertainment will provide a DJ as well as a photo booth at 2 p.m. Participants will enjoy free music and refreshments and have the opportunity to take photos to bring home. The finale will close with a raffle of teen prize baskets for teen summer readers. Winners of the children’s raffle prizes are announced the week of August 26.

“We are so pleased that we had over 1,500 participants signed up for our A Universe of Stories summer reading program this year,” commented Elise Barlow, Youth Services Coordinator at the Trumbull Library. We wanted to celebrate the summer reading accomplishments of both children and teens and we look forward to seeing all Trumbull’s young readers and their families on Saturday.”

The summer reading finale events are free and open to the public.