Trumbull Interfaith Council Meeting

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m., Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their monthly meeting at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Plans will be finalized for this year's Clergy Supper being held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull.