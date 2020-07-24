Trumbull House delegation hosting back-to-school online meeting

TRUMBULL — The public is invited to an online conversation about school reopening July 28 at noon. The talk will feature Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents and is hosted by the Trumbull delegation to the state House of Representatives.

Last month, Connecticut officials unveiled plans to have students in grades K-12 return to their classrooms this fall, but with safety measures that range from mandatory face masks for students and teachers to the recommended “cohorting” of students with one teacher to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The state asked all school districts to come up with three separate plans: All students going to brick and mortar schools; all students continuing distance learning from home; a hybrid plan for children of both distance learning and going back to their physical school building.

State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123rd District), Laura Devlin (R-134th) and Ben McGorty (R-122nd) will gather feedback from the meeting. Questions can be emailed to the representatives: Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov, Dave.Rutigliano@housegop.ct.gov, Ben.McGorty@housegop.ct.gov.

Log into the Zoom meeting here. Meeting ID is: 955 1988 5086.