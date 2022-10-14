Trumbull High's AP enrollments and performance soar

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Enrollment in advanced placement courses and exams spiked by more than 100 percent in Trumbull between the 2015-16 school year and the 2021-22 year. But the COVID-19 pandemic led to a slight dip in performance on the SAT by Trumbull students, school officials said.

Those facts and others were revealed in a report presented Tuesday to the Board of Education by Trumbull High School Principal Marc Guarino and school counseling department chair Cathy Hilser. The goal was to update the board on student graduation rates, what students planned to do after graduation, and their achievements in specific areas, including the SAT and the AP courses.

Guarino started the presentation by commending the board for its commitment over the past six or seven years to having a wide variety of AP classes. These include AP courses not just in the typical subjects, such as math and science, but in less obvious areas, such as art history and music theory.

"The array of courses that you see here really provide an opportunity for students with a lot of different interests across the board," he said, while showing a list of the AP classes offered at Trumbull High. "While we offer advanced placement courses in mathematics, it’s just as important that we offer AP experiences in arts and humanities courses."

He showed that enrollment in advanced placement courses and exams jumped considerably since 2015, when 590 students were enrolled. In 2021-22, the number of enrollments had more than doubled, to 1,384. That leveled off a bit this year, to 1,294 enrollments, but that's still 119 percent growth since 2015, Guarino pointed out.

Achievement on AP tests has also improved. The number of students scoring a 3 (which the report states is defined as “the score point that research finds predictive of college success and college graduation”) or higher on AP exams went from 618 in 2016-17 to 748 in the 2021-22 school year.

That's a dip from 2019-20, when 856 students scored a 3 or above, but an improvement from 2020-21, when 709 achieved such a score.

SAT performance, however, isn't in as good a space. The report showed that, while participation in the SAT has remained steadily in the 95 to 99 percent range over the past few years, scores slid slightly post pandemic.

For instance, during the 2018-19 school year, Trumbull students scored an average of 559 on the evidence-based reading and writing section of the test. In the 2021-22 school year, the average score was 546.

On the math section, students went from an average score of 567 in 2018-19 school year to 557 last year.

"Our goal is to return to pre-pandemic performance levels," Guarino said. "We kind of navigated through the impacts of not only the depth of the pandemic, but also hybrid (learning) and the lingering impacts that attendance took as a result of COVID."

Trumbull High School's graduation rate has remained fairly steady over the years. In 2022, Trumbull's graduation rate was 98 percent, down slightly from 99.2 percent the year before.

Hilse spoke about what Trumbull High Students planned to do after high school graduation.

"We are definitely creeping back up closer to where we were pre-pandemic, with 77 percent of students choosing to go to four year colleges" in 2022, she said.

The year before, 75 percent opted for four-year colleges.