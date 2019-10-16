The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band performed in the USBands competition at the Cavalcade of Bands show in Norwalk, this past Saturday. They earned a score of 87.5, just 0.25 shy of competitor Liverpool High School from Liverpool, NY. The THSGEMB will compete at Naugatuck High School on Saturday, Oct. 19. Scheduled performance time is 7:30 p.m. and is subject to change. For more information, visit trigonroad.com/yea/eventDetail.cfm?searchState=&ntID=2118
