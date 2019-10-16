  • The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band performed in the USBands competition at the Cavalcade of Bands show in Norwalk, this past Saturday. They earned a score of 87.5, just 0.25 shy of competitor Liverpool High School from Liverpool, NY. The THSGEMB will compete at Naugatuck High School on Saturday, Oct. 19. Scheduled performance time is 7:30 p.m. and is subject to change.  For more information, visit trigonroad.com/yea/eventDetail.cfm?searchState=&amp;ntID=2118 Photo: Contributed Photo

    Photo: Contributed Photo
The 2019 Cavalcade of Bands was held Saturday night at Norwalk High School, featuring 13 high school marching bands performing their halftime shows.