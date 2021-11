TRUMBULL — The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band concluded its 2021 season on a high note.

The band performed its show “Do Over(ture)” for the last time at the USBands’ National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday, and the band earned a season high score of 93.6, placing fourth as well as capturing the Best Percussion caption in Class IV Open competition.

“THSGEMB would like to thank the Trumbull community for their continued support of their program,” said band officials in a press release.

According to its web site, for almost 40 years, the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band has been known throughout the United States as one of the nation’s best marching bands, marching in the 54th and 56th Presidential Inaugural Parades.

THSGEMB typically consists of over 100 musicians, 25 color guard performers, and drum majors.

The band director is Josh Murphy.

The band participates in Musical Arts Conference and USBands competitions during the fall marching band season. During the winter, the marching band splits into three programs: Winter Guard, Winter Percussion, and Jazz Band. Both the Winter Guard and Winter Percussion participate in MAC and World Guard International competitions.