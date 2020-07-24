Trumbull High lists top 2020 graduates

Graduation for the Trumbull High School Class of 2020 took place June 20 at the school and streamed online.

The top students for the Class of 2020 are Valedictorian Cyrus S. Asgari, and Salutatorian Gabriella A. Modugno.

Cyrus is the son of Bardia Asgari and Ioana Preda. He is the captain and founder of FTC Robotics - Trumbull High School chapter and was the state champion and world finalist three years in a row. He also competed with the varsity cross-country and track teams and was awarded the FCIAC Exemplary Scholar Athlete in 2019. He is captain of the math team and president of the Computer Science/Web Club.

Cyrus is a National Merit Scholar, Connecticut Governor’s Scholar, member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, and Spanish Honor Society. He was recognized with the Principal’s Award for being in the top 2 percent of the graduating class.

Cyrus plans on attending Harvard University in the fall and majoring in bio-engineering.

Gabriella is the daughter of Frank and Maria Modugno. She is an executive board member of the Thespian Honor Society, while also performing in multiple Trumbull High School plays and musicals. She was also inducted into the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa History Honor Society, Italian Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Mathematics Honor Society), and the Quill and Scroll Honor Society.

Gabriella is an active participant on the “We the People” team, Treasurer of the Italian Club, and a Peer Leader. She received the Honor Key Award for Scholarship, Loyalty and Achievement, the President’s Volunteer Service Bronze Award, and was recognized with the following: Seal of Biliteracy for Italian/English, AP Scholar with Distinction, Outstanding Commitment to the Trillium Yearbook, and the Principal’s Award for being in the top 2 percent of the graduating class.

Gabriella plans on attending Vanderbilt University in the fall and majoring in cognitive studies.

In addition to the valedictorian and salutatorian, the following students are in the top 2 percent of the graduating class: Grace Brophy, Evani Dalal, Cole Guzzetta, Rowan Hanna, Nancy Lee, Adam Lewis, Howard Qian, Gabrielle Rodia, and Helen Vasquez-Ramos.