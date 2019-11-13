Trumbull High grads party like it’s 1979

The Trumbull High School Class of 1979 recently held its 40th reunion at the Scandinavian Club in Fairfield. About 120 people attended, some from homes as distant as Israel, Germany, and Hawaii joining many who still call Trumbull home.

Classic 1970s music was provided by DJ and 1981 Trumbull High graduate Pamela Schoyen D'Ostilio, with food by 1979 graduate Andy Rolleri.

During the evening, there was a live feed on social media, enabling some classmates who were unable to attend to and see and message those in attendance. Also, there was a photo booth with whimsical props to capture some up-to-date photos with friends.

The class also honored deceased members, including Scott Jeffrey, in whose memory there is an ongoing scholarship fund awarded to a THS graduate each year. Jeffrey died of Lou Gehrig’s Disease in January, 2011. Through donations at the reunion and funds raised at the golf tournament, approximately $2,000 was collected to add to this worthwhile scholarship. To make a donation to the scholarship fund email Laura Michael Coughlin at Lemc15@aol.com for more information.