Trumbull High choralists perform at National Honor Ensemble

Trumbull High students Dylan Cranston and Robert Goldstein recently spent a week in Orlando, Florida with a group of young vocalists at the National Association for Music Education 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles.

Trumbull High students Dylan Cranston and Robert Goldstein recently spent a week in Orlando, Florida with a group of young vocalists at the National Association for Music Education 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles. The event was attended by over 275 mixed choir vocalists.

Dylan said the highlight was being able to interact with so many other musicians from different disciplines.

“That’s not something we get to do that often at Trumbull High,” he said. “We got to talk with so many other performers and watch them work. It gave us a whole new perspective on making music.”

Rob, a senior, added that it was exciting to work toward a common goal with other performers who “view music as a way of life.”

In addition to their own performances, the two attended shows by professionals such as Project Trio, a Brooklyn-based chamber music trio, and Camille Thurman, a jazz saxophonist and singer. As vocalists, Dylan and Rob were conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, professor of choral studies at St. Olaf College. Additionally, Rob performed a solo in the piece “Tshotsholoza” for which he had to submit an audition video and then do a callback audition during the weekend.

Trumbull High choral teacher Anne Tornillo said she was especially proud of the two as they are the first THS students to make it to the national level. The two will begin the process all over again later this month as they and their classmates head to New Fairfield High School to compete at the regional level for the 2019-20 school year.