  • The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School in Salem, Mass. THS was the only ensemble competing in their category, Scholastic World, and was among 23 colorguard ensembles competing. Photo: Contributed Photo

    The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School in Salem, Mass. THS was the only ensemble competing in their category, Scholastic World, and was among 23 colorguard ensembles competing.

    less

    The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School in Salem, Mass. THS was the only ensemble competing in their category, Scholastic World, and was among 23 colorguard ensembles competing.

less

The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo