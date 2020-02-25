The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School in Salem, Mass. THS was the only ensemble competing in their category, Scholastic World, and was among 23 colorguard ensembles competing.
The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School
The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School in Salem, Mass. THS was the only ensemble competing in their category, Scholastic World, and was among 23 colorguard ensembles competing.
The Trumbull High School (THS) World Guard earned a score of 78.3 in preliminary competition and a score of 80.2 in finals competition at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Salem Regional at Salem High School