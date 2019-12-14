Trumbull High School Holiday Choir concert Dec. 18

The annual winter Choir Concert at Trumbull High School (THS) will cap off a month of festive holiday concerts, tree lightings, and caroling in town. All community members and friends are invited to join their neighbors for an evening of seasonal music by the THS choirs, under the direction of Anne Tornillo.

This year’s Holiday Choir Concert will be held on Wednesday, Dec 18, at 7:30 p.m., in the Robert E. McCarthy auditorium at Trumbull High School. The evening’s program includes performances by the Concert Choir, Freshman Choir, Men’s and Women’s Ensembles, and the Chambers Singers.

Audience members will be treated to traditional classics and contemporary world music to celebrate the season. The concert culminates a season of multiple events around the community that showcase the world-class talent of the THS Choirs.

Throughout the month of December, groups will perform at St. Vincent’s Special Needs Center, The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers’ luncheon, The Renaissance, and Battel Chapel at Yale University where they will join the New Haven Civic Orchestra in their Holiday in Prague concert.

All are welcome at the Choir Concert at THS. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.