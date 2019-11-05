  • The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band performed in their penultimate competition for the 2019 fall season, earning a score of 92.625.  The THSGEMB concludes the season this Saturday, Nov. 9, at the USBands National Championships at MetLife arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Contributed Photos

