The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band performed in their penultimate competition for the 2019 fall season, earning a score of 92.625. The THSGEMB concludes the season this Saturday, Nov. 9, at the USBands National Championships at MetLife arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
