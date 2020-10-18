Trumbull Helps will be holding its hat, glove, scarf and sock drive Saturday

Trumbull Helps will be holding its fifth annual hat, glove, scarf and sock drive on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Crown Pizza, Main St. Masks are also being collected and distributed to those who do not have them.

Only brand-new hats, gloves, scarves and socks will be donated to Trumbull nursing home residents, Homes for the Brave and Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Volunteers collecting the items will be wearing masks and donations can be handed to them from the car or volunteers can remove donations from the trunk. Any monetary donations will be collected and used to purchase the items. Monetary donations can also be made through the website trumbullhelps.org; donations are through Paypal.

For more information, call Jeffery Kunkel at 203-395-3944.