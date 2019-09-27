Trumbull Health Dept. offers EEE tips

The Trumbull Health Department is urging residents to take precautions after two state residents died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare but serious disease transmitted by mosquitos.

Health Director Luci Bango said there have been no EEE cases in Trumbull and no mosquitos have tested positive for the virus in town.

“It is still a good idea to follow mosquito prevention tips since mosquitoes remain active until the first heavy frost,” Bango said.

With the warm temperatures lasting into next week, residents should adhere to the following precautions:

· Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn (if able);

· If outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven;

· Use mosquito netting on baby strollers, and if sleeping outdoors;

· Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions;

Additional measures residents can take around the home include:

· Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair;

· Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings;

· Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling;

· Clean clogged gutters;

· Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis;

· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use;

· Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property;

Additional resources for information on EEE and mosquito management can be found at ct.gov/mosquito/site and cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis.