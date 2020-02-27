Trumbull Health Department update on novel Coronavirus

According to the Trumbull Health Department, The Town of Trumbull Health Department is continuing to closely monitor the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health (CT DPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 to the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus, is considered low. It is important to remember that we are in the middle of flu season, a time when influenza and other respiratory diseases are common.

As preventive measures, the Trumbull Health Department recommends frequent handwashing and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces like door knobs, countertops, telephones and children’s toys to prevent the spread of germs. Avoiding close contact with people who are ill, staying home when you are sick, and covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing are also encouraged.

The Trumbull Health Department also recommends flu vaccination for people six-months and older. As of February 18, 2020, 29 infections of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States. Of these 29 cases, 14 are cases coming from Japan who were on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. These 14 individuals will be quarantined for 14 days. There are no cases of the virus or persons under investigation (PUI) in Connecticut.

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the following states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Individuals considering travel outside the United States are advised to the check the CDC Travel Health Notices web site at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices.

As of February 3, 2020, travelers who have been in Hubei Province, China in the past 14 days and experiencing symptoms will be evaluated by CDC staff at the airport. They are then taken to a medical facility for further evaluation and care and will not be allowed to complete their travel itinerary.

Travelers who have been in Hubei Province, China in the past 14 and do not have symptoms will be placed under a federal, state or local quarantine order for 14 days and will not be able to complete their travel itinerary.

Those who have spent time in mainland China within 14 days and experiencing symptoms will be evaluated by CDC staff at the airport and taken to a medical facility for further evaluation and care. They will not be able to complete their travel itinerary.

Travelers who have been in mainland China within 14 days and do not have symptoms will be allowed to reach their final destination. After arrival, they will be asked to monitor their health for a period of 14 days. They will receive a health information card explaining what symptoms to look for and what to do if symptoms develop. During this time, these individuals are advised to stay home and limit interactions with others as much as possible for 14 days. It is recommended that they do not attend school or work during this period and continue to monitor their symptoms.

State and local health department officials will contact these travelers for follow up during the 14 day period.

Further travel information and guidance for K-12 Schools can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/travelers/from-china.html and https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Departments-and-Agencies/DPH/Public-HealthPreparedness/2019-nCoV/2019NovelCoronavirusUpdateSchoolsK12262020final.pdf?la=en.

The Trumbull Health Department will continue to work with state and federal agencies to monitor this situation. New information will be posted on the town website and Facebook page as it becomes available. The novel Coronavirus is not an immediate health threat to our residents and the risk of contracting the virus continues to remain low at this time. The Trumbull Health Department is committed to protecting the health of its residents and will remain vigilant during this public health concern.