Trumbull Health Department offers flu vaccinations

Flu season is here and the Trumbull Health Department reminds residents about the importance of receiving a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six-months of age and older.

Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses and prevent flurelated hospitalizations. It takes two weeks after receiving the flu vaccine for your body to build immunity against the flu. Don’t wait to get vaccinated. Visit one of the Health Departments vaccination clinics before peak flu season.

“The Health Department typically sees a lot of flu activity between Oct. and May,” said Luci Bango, Trumbull Health Department Director of Health. “The peak season is between December and February.”

The Trumbull Health Department offers walk-in hours for flu vaccinations. Walk-in hours are:

Monday, Sept. 30, from noon-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 12:30-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7, from noon -4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, from noon-1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 12:30-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17, from 12:30-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, from noon-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. (appointment only)

Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. (at Town Hall, 5866 Main St.)

Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11:30 a.m. -2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9-11 a.m. (appointment only)

Monday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, from noon-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

All vaccination clinics will be held at the Trumbull Health Department, 335 White Plains Road unless noted with a different location. The Trumbull Health Department accepts Aetna, Aetna Medicare Advantage, Anthem BC/BS, Cigna, ConnectiCare, ConnectiCare VIP Medicare, Medicare Part B, Oxford, UnitedHealthcare, and UHC Medicare.

For those without the above insurance the standard seasonal flu vaccine cost is $30 (cash or check accepted). For those 65 years of age and older the High Dose flu vaccine is available. The cost is $50.

Residents attending one of the health department clinics should bring their insurance card and driver’s license (if available) to the vaccination clinic. The Trumbull Health Department encourages residents to stay healthy this flu season by taking a few simple steps: Wash your hands often with soap and water; Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough; Stay home if you feel sick; Get your flu vaccination.

For additional information regarding the Trumbull Health Department flu vaccination clinics call 203-452-1030 or visit the website at trumbull-ct.gov.