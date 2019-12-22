Trumbull Health Department offers Hepatitis C screening

The Trumbull Health Department offers free Hepatitis C screening. The test is completely confidential. Testing requires a drop of blood from a finger stick. The results are available in 20 minutes. Residents should allow 45 minutes for the entire process. Residents are encouraged to call the Health Department at 203-452-1030 to schedule an appointment with the Public Health Nurse.

“Residents can become seriously ill if infected with Hepatitis C,” said Luci Bango, Trumbull Health Department Director of Health. “In most cases, there are no symptoms. That is why the Health Department has expanded its list of services to include Hepatitis C screening.”

Hepatitis C is a viral disease that infects the liver that is spread through contact with blood from an infected person. Almost 3.5 million people in the U.S. have Hepatitis C and most are unaware they are infected. Usually, there are no symptoms of the disease until many years later. Liver disease is very serious and can be life threatening. There is no vaccine to prevent the disease, but there are treatments that can cure the illness. The only way to know if you are infected is to be tested.

People most at risk are those born between 1945 and 1965 (baby boomers); people who have had tattoos, body art or piercings; recipients of blood transfusions, blood products or organ transplants; people who used needles or straws used for recreational drugs; Viet Nam veterans, health care workers, dialysis patients, babies of Hepatitis C infected mothers, and people co-infected with HIV.

To learn more about Hepatitis C or to schedule an appointment, call the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.