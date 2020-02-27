Trumbull Health Department collects candy for troops

This Easter, residents can support deployed troops by donating some Easter treats or travel-sized toiletries to the Trumbull Health Department.

The department is accepting donations Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. All donations should be brought to the Trumbull Health Department, 335 White Plains Road. The last day to drop off donations is March 28.

“Sending small treats is a great way to show our appreciation for all our soldiers do. Soldiers love to receive goodies from home, including cards and letters,” said Health Director Luci Bango. “Join us in helping to spread our gratitude to the many men and women who serve our country. On behalf of our soldiers, thank you for your support.”

Supplies that are needed include:

Band-Aids

Beef jerky

Candy (hard)

Chap-stick

Coffee/tea packets

Cough drops

Dental floss

Disposable razors

Eyeglass wipes

Hot chocolate packets

Lotion (travel-size)

Mouthwash

Notebooks (small)

Pens & pencils

Tissues (pocket packs)

Powdered drink mix

Shampoo packets (travel-size)

Snacks (individual size bags)

Soap (travel size)

Body powder

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

For questions, contact Sue Jacozzi, Health Educator, 203-452-1031, sjacozzi@trumbull-ct.gov.