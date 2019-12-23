Trumbull GOP to nominate new candidates

The Trumbull Republican Town Committee will be nominating candidates to serve on the committee for a term running from March 2020 through March 2022, according to RTC Chairman Joseph Pifko.

The nominations will take place on Monday, January 13 in the Council Chambers of Trumbull Town Hall, 5866 Main Street at 7 p.m. Members of the current Trumbull RTC will vote on the nominations.

Any registered Trumbull Republican interested in serving on the Trumbull Republican Town Committee should contact the Candidate Outreach Committee at TrumbullGOP.org.

The RTC recruits candidates to run for office, nominates candidates, raises campaign funds, supports campaign efforts and functions as the voice of Trumbull Republicans in local and state politics.

“We have truly amazing Trumbull residents who have stepped forward to be a part of the Trumbull RTC, both to work and advocate for candidates and the policies and principles of the Trumbull Republican Party,” said Pifko.

Pifko said being an RTC member is a great way to get involved in the community, make friends and enjoy camaraderie with community members. Registered Republicans of all ages are welcome, he said.

“We are always looking for residents to serve on our local RTC and run for office who are passionate about volunteering and working to move our community forward in ways that reflect the best Trumbull has to offer,” he said.