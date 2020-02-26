Trumbull Friends and Neighbors' Recipe Book

The Trumbull Friends and Neighbors' Recipe Book, filled with 170 recipes from town leaders, board and commissioners, Senior Center members and staff is available for sale for $7 in black and white or $10 in color

All revenue generated from the sale will support the Trumbull Senior Center. Payment options are cash or check made out to the Trumbull Senior Center.

For more information, call 203-452-5199.