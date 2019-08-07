Trumbull Food Pantry supports wellness

Trumbull Food Pantry is making a big SWAP. They are Supporting Wellness at Pantries (SWAP) with a stoplight nutrition ranking system designed to help promote healthy food choices at food banks and pantries.

SWAP was developed to create an easy to implement, easy to understand nutrition ranking system to categorize the food offered in the food pantry, looking at three factors: Fat, sodium and sugar contents on the food labels. Studies show that people who visit food pantries experience a double burden of food insecurity and chronic illness.

Excess calorie malnutrition is a prevalent and serious health issue for the population the food pantry serves. More than half of the families who visit food pantries have a household member with high blood pressure and one-third have a member with type II diabetes. These chronic diseases can often be prevented, managed and reversed through the foods we eat.

The goal of the Trumbull Food Pantry is to encourage families to eat healthier. Donors are asked to select low sodium, low sugar options when hosting a food drive, train volunteers to identify and code the selections and guide the shoppers to make informed choices.