Trumbull Food Pantry remains open, needs donations

Sacred Heart University intern Kaitlin Peterson adds jars of apple sauce to Thanksgiving bags for the needy for the Trumbull Food Pantry's annual Thanksgiving Basket program at the Trumbull Senior Center on Monday, November 21, 2016. In addition to the bags, participants received a turkey and a variety of fresh produce. less Sacred Heart University intern Kaitlin Peterson adds jars of apple sauce to Thanksgiving bags for the needy for the Trumbull Food Pantry's annual Thanksgiving Basket program at the Trumbull Senior Center on ... more Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Trumbull Food Pantry remains open, needs donations 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull Food Pantry remains open during the current public health emergency, but has seen a sharp drop in donations.

Trumbull EMS is conducting an ongoing donation drive this week. Residents are encouraged to drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call 203-452-5146 to let the workers know about the donation, then leave the food and other supplies at the picnic table near the EMS door. A staff member will bring the donations inside, and a Trumbull EMS ambulance will deliver the donations to the Food Pantry.

Trumbull EMS is located at 250 Middlebrooks Ave.

The Trumbull Pantry Needs List is changed due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Coordinator Karen Seferi.

“With the school closings and possible financial loss for some families, we are anticipating an influx in demand for pantry use,” she said.

Gift cards and monetary donations are more in demand than ever with many people out of work due to business closures.

The Food Pantry especially needs staples such as rice, pasta and sauce, cereal, bread and snacks. Personal grooming and household items in demand include soap, diapers, shampoo, feminine hygeine products, laundry detergent, dish soap, cleaning supplies and paper products.

The Food Pantry is located at 23 Priscilla Place. Call 203-452-5136.