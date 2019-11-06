Trumbull Early Childhood Education Center holds open house

Trumbull Early Childhood Education Center will hold their annual open house event on Friday, Nov. 8, from 9-10:15 a.m., at 240 Middlebrook Ave. (behind Middlebrook Elementary School).

Meet the Preschool Team and make new friends. This informational session and Q&A is for:

Parents, families and providers who are currently receiving birth to three services

Parents of children, three- to five-years of age living in Trumbull who have questions about their children’s development and would like more information about the special education process.

Questions and RSVP may be directed to Hannah Duffy, school social worker at 203-452-4422 or hduffy@trumbullps.org.