Trumbull Eagle Scout leaves a legacy of comfort

Trumbull High School senior Ben Cousins recently completed a bus shelter at Stern Village. The shelter, which was the final Eagle Scout project from Trumbull Troop 268, took nearly 300 hours to build.

According to the Scout Law, a scout is helpful, and cheerful in all weather. Now, Trumbull seniors can be cheerful while enjoying protection from the weather, thanks to Eagle Scout Ben Cousins.

Cousins, a senior at Trumbull High School, recently completed his Eagle Scout project. He and a small team of adults and fellow scouts donated a bus shelter at Stern Village. The work entailed 288 hours of labor, plus supplies donated from numerous local businesses.

“I asked friends what was needed around the community, and they directed me to Stern Village,” Cousins said.

Over the course of more than a year, Cousins and his work crew dug a foundation, installed a prefrabricated concrete slab, then completed the carpentry and finishing work.

“The best part was working outdoors, and learning how to do the hands-on skills from the adults that were helping,” Cousins said.

This Eagle Scout project has a unique disinction, as it is the final one for Troop 268. The troop was affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and disbanded in December following the expiration of its charter. The Mormon Church, which had supported scouting for 105 years, ended its affiliation with the Boy Scouts last year.

Cousins’ father Steven also earned his Eagle badge through Troop 268.