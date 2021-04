Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

TRUMBULL — With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to be lifted, Trumbull EMS is encouraging residents to remain diligent in taking precautions to reduce the risk of transmitting or contracting COVID-19.

The department is partnering with Progressive Diagnostics and AFC Urgent Care to offer a post-spring break COVID testing clinic, using the anterior nasal swab test. Testing is at Middlebrook Elementary School parking lot by appointment only on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.