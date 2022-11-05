This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — After almost four years of leading Trumbull Emergency Medical Services, Leigh Goodman, the organization's chief, is leaving for another job at the end of the year.
Goodman, 48, of Fairfield said she's taking the new job — as EMS coordinator for Bridgeport Hospital's Milford Medical Control Region — largely because it offered more flexible hours and "more opportunity to create a little more work life balance" than the Trumbull job.