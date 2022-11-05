This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — After almost four years of leading Trumbull Emergency Medical Services, Leigh Goodman, the organization's chief, is leaving for another job at the end of the year.

Goodman, 48, of Fairfield said she's taking the new job — as EMS coordinator for Bridgeport Hospital's Milford Medical Control Region — largely because it offered more flexible hours and "more opportunity to create a little more work life balance" than the Trumbull job.

"It was a very difficult decision to make," she said. "I was very passionate about Trumbull EMS and the work we’ve done over the past few years."

Goodman has been Trumbull's EMS chief since January 2019, following several years as a paramedic. She saw the town through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said was one of the biggest challenges she's faced in her career.

One measure she helped implement during the pandemic was regularly providing COVID PCR tests to Trumbull employees, particularly first responders, and their families. Goodman said the agency also dealt with the impact of widespread EMS staffing shortages.

"I feel like I was able to lead our team through a very challenging, dangerous time," Goodman said. "I really believe we’ve grown as an agency."

In the wake of Goodman's announcement, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro appointed Andrew Weber as interim chief. Weber has most recently served as the paramedic supervisor at Trumbull EMS.

Until Goodman's last day on Dec. 2, the organization will have a transition period in which Goodman and Weber will be co-chiefs. The town is searching for a new Trumbull EMS chief and, according to a statement from the town, "plans on an aggressive, streamlined approach to recruiting, interviewing and onboarding our new Chief so we can continue to safely serve our community."

Goodman said she is confident that Trumbull EMS will continue the good work it's been doing during her time as chief.

"I’m very proud of my work here and very, very proud of our team," she said. "I believe they're going to continue to do great things."

In statement, Tesoro said Goodman will be missed.

"I am extremely sad to see Leigh leave the Chief’s position, but I am thankful and proud of the great work she has done to build a strong and successful emergency medical service," Tesoro said. "TEMS is an industry-leading, award-winning progressive service that will continue to deliver stellar care to our Town. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Leigh and am confident we will continue to collaborate on initiatives that will support our community.”