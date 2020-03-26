Trumbull EMS collecting food, protective gear

Trumbull EMS workers are collecting donations for the Food Pantry while also seeking personal protective equipment for their own use.

TRUMBULL — Trumbull emergency workers have issued a two-part plea for donations, with EMS workers hosting an ongoing drop-off food drive and also seeking emergency supplies for their own use.

Police Lt. Brian Weir said the town’s emergency responders need the public’s help.

“There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment,” he said. “We are constantly working with local and state officials to obtain additional protective equipment, and are now also turning to our community for help.”

The town’s emergency responders need new N95 masks, surgical masks, medical face shields or goggles, isolation gowns, rubber gloves, temporal thermometers and hand sanitizer. Non-protective equipment currently in short supply include brown paper lunch bags, locking plastic bags and labels.

Those wishing to donate any of the items should place them in the cardboard box next to the picnic table outside the Trumbull EMS building at 250 Middlebrooks Ave. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Thank you for your support of our team and the community we serve,” Weir wrote. “We are always here for you 24/7.”

The Trumbull Pantry Needs List is changed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Coordinator Karen Seferi.

“With the school closings and possible financial loss for some families, we are anticipating an influx in demand for pantry use,” she said.

Gift cards and monetary donations are more in demand than ever with many people out of work because of business closures, she said.

The Food Pantry especially needs staples such as rice, pasta and sauce, cereal, bread and snacks. Personal grooming and household items in demand include soap, diapers, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, dish soap, cleaning supplies and paper products.

Donations to the Food Pantry can be left on the picnic table outside the EMS building. A staff member will bring the donations inside, and a Trumbull EMS ambulance will deliver the donations to the Food Pantry.