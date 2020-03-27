Trumbull Democrats reschedule annual dinner

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull Democrats reschedule annual dinner 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As a result of the ongoing public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trumbull Democratic Town Committee has postponed its annual Keys to Democracy Dinner, which had been scheduled for March 29. The rescheduled date is Sunday, September 13. The event will be held at Tashua Knolls.

The Keys to Democracy Dinner is the town committee’s largest annual gathering.

Those who have already purchased tickets to the dinner will receive an email explaining their options.