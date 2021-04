Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

TRUMBULL — Community members could get a chance to show their support for Trumbull’s annual summer celebration, as the Trumbull Day Commission is considering offering family sponsorships for this year’s event.

“I think it would be great, especially with the whole idea of coming back together as a community,” said committee member Bridget Dial. “I can see families saying, ‘I sponsored Trumbull Day.’ It would be really fun.”