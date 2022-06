TRUMBULL — A weekend of food, fireworks and fun is just around the corner with the approach of the annual Trumbull Day.

This year’s festival will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 1 and from 2 to 10:30 p.m. July 2 on the field behind Hillcrest Middle School, 530 Daniels Farm Road.

Kathleen McGannon, Trumbull’s chief administrative officer, said the celebration will offer all the fun and variety people have come to expect from Trumbull Day.

“Stewart Amusements returns (to provide rides), all but one of our food trucks has returned and we added a taco truck to our food vendors,” she said. “We have new bands, and Atlas Pyrovision is back as our fireworks company.”

Patrons can have unlimited rides by buying a $30 bracelet. Bracelets bought Friday will be honored from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and those bought Saturday will be honored from 2 to 6:30 p.m. If the carnival is rained out, there is a rain date of Sunday, July 3.

Fireworks will take place after dusk on Saturday. There is a rain date of July 9.

There will be a food area with a beer and wine tent, along with live entertainment on both days. The live artist on Friday night is Timmy Maia, who will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Two bands perform on Saturday — Oddfellas Duo from 3 to 6 p.m. and Zac N’Fried, a Zac Brown tribute band, from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Admission is free and parking is available at Trumbull High School and Hillcrest Middle School.