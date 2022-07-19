Trumbull ‘Cupcake Wars’ aims to teach kids about public health
Friends Charlotte Ruddock, 11, left, and Reese Hogan, 9, both of Trumbull, share a laugh as they decorate cupcakes during the Trumbull Health Department's Cupcake Wars event for children at the Trumbull Library in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Lyla DelRossi, 11, of Trumbull, decorates cupcakes during the Trumbull Health Department's Cupcake Wars event for children at the Trumbull Library in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Luke DelRossi, 9, of Trumbull, decorates cupcakes with a beach theme during the Trumbull Health Department's Cupcake Wars event for children at the Trumbull Library in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
The Trumbull Health Department's Cupcake Wars event for children at the Trumbull Library in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
A wide variety of icings and toppings available to decorate cupcakes at the Trumbull Health Department's Cupcake Wars event for children at the Trumbull Library in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
TRUMBULL — The Public Health Cupcake Wars drew nearly two dozen children to the Trumbull Library Tuesday to learn about public health issues.
Some kids knew the assignment, such as Lyla DelRossi, 11, who decorated her cupcake in a beach theme as a nod to water safety. Davis Burke, 8, also chose a water theme and decorated his cupcake like a pool.
Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.