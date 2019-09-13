Trumbull Community Women to host Children’s Tent at Arts Festival

Trumbull Community Women will be sponsoring the Children's Creative Center at the Trumbull Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Among the new crafts this year will be pumpkin hats, theme bracelets, paint your own charms, school supply pouches and q tips. There will also be a photo booth so the children can document their creative projects.

There is no charge, but donations are accepted.

The crafts are for children ages 5 to 12-years-old, and Trumbull Community Women does request that parents stay with their children during their visit.