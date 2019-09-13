Trumbull Community Women will be sponsoring the Children's Creative Center at the Trumbull Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Among the new crafts this year will be pumpkin hats, theme bracelets, paint your own charms, school supply pouches and q tips. There will also be a photo booth so the children can document their creative projects.

There is no charge, but donations are accepted.

The crafts are for children ages 5 to 12-years-old, and Trumbull Community Women does request that parents stay with their children during their visit.