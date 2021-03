TRUMBULL — When the Trumbull Health Department recently faced a shortage of qualified individuals to administer COVID-19 vaccines in town, word got out and about 40 healthcare workers, retired or on their days off, stepped up to help.

Trumbull Community Women recently thanked the volunteers, delivering 40 gift bags on Feb.11. The bags contained a gift card to Plasko’s Farm along with a few goodies as a Valentine’s thank you.