Trumbull Community Women salutes teachers

During September, October, and November Trumbull Community Women will select a teacher to receive a $100 grant to use in his/her classroom. The teacher must live in Trumbull or teach in a school located in town.

To be considered, visit Trumbull Community Women’s Facebook page and comment on the post about this offer. Tell where you teach (or if you live in Trumbull and teach in another town, include that information), and what you will use the grant for. One grant will be awarded monthly as follows:

In September, only requests from teachers in K-5 will be accepted.

In October, only requests from teachers in middle school will be accepted.

In November, only requests from teachers in high school will be accepted.

One teacher will be selected on the 30th of each month at random from all qualifying entries.