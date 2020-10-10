Trumbull Community Women offer monthly grants

Trumbull Community Women (TCW) has announced the winner of the K-5 teacher award is Shan Elizabeth.

TCW is selecting a teacher to receive a $100 grant to use in his/her classroom each month from September through November. The teacher must live in Trumbull or teach in a school located in Trumbull.

Middle school teachers are invited to enter now — the drawing for $100 will be Friday, Oct. 30.

To be considered, visitTrumbull Community Women’s Facebook page and comment on the post about this offer. Tell where you teach (or if you live in Trumbull and teach in another town, include that information), and what you will use the grant for.

One teacher will be selected at random from all qualifying entries.