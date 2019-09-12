Trumbull Community Women hold shredding event

Trumbull Community Women has announced that its shredding event, which allows citizens to safely discard old tax records, business papers and personal effects, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m-noon, rain or shine at The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center on Main Street.

The women’s service organization does this as a public service at no charge, but contributions will be accepted.