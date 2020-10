Trumbull Community Women hold free shredding event

Trumbull Community Women has announced that a free shredding event will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St.

This event has been underwritten by Amazon.

Donations are accepted.

Due to Covid 19, participants are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.