On Saturday, Sept. 21, Trumbull Community Women conducted a food drive at the Stop and Shop on Main Street in Bridgeport. Proceeds and food collected went to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, which is one of the many service organizations being supported by the women’s group this year. The trio is Julie Howes, Anna Lozynlak and Sheila Hayes.
