Trumbull Community Women hold document shredding event

Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St., in Trumbull.

This event has proved popular both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. There is a limit of 10 boxes per person.

The event is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women, but donations are welcome.

For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.